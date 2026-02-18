Left Menu

Gisèle Pelicot: A Global Icon of Hope Against Sexual Violence

Gisèle Pelicot's new memoir, released in 22 languages, details her harrowing experience with sexual abuse and the subsequent landmark trial that led to global recognition. Through her story, she delivers a message of hope, prompting a wider discourse on rape culture and inspiring legal reform in France.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 18-02-2026 14:52 IST | Created: 18-02-2026 14:52 IST
Gisèle Pelicot: A Global Icon of Hope Against Sexual Violence
memoir
  • Country:
  • France

Gisèle Pelicot's newly released memoir, available in 22 languages, reveals the traumatic experiences she endured and offers a powerful message of hope to survivors of sexual abuse. Pelicot's memoir, "A Hymn to Life, Shame has to Change Sides," shares her journey of survival and self-reflection.

In the book, Pelicot recounts her transformation following the pivotal 2024 trial that turned her into a global symbol against sexual violence. Her ex-husband and dozens of other men were convicted for assaulting her while she was chemically incapacitated. The trial uncovered troubling societal issues around consent and pornography.

Pelicot's story prompted significant legal changes in France, where rape laws were redefined based on consent. Her courage has inspired figures like Simone Biles and continues to resonate globally. Her memoir sells briskly as readers seek to understand the depth of her resilience and the broader implications of her case.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UK Police Investigate Epstein's Alleged Trafficking Through London Airports

UK Police Investigate Epstein's Alleged Trafficking Through London Airports

 Global
2
Garbage Politics: Karnataka Deputy CM Takes On BJP with ESMA Threat

Garbage Politics: Karnataka Deputy CM Takes On BJP with ESMA Threat

 India
3
Argentine Maritime Workers Strike Against Labor Reform

Argentine Maritime Workers Strike Against Labor Reform

 Global
4
Exclusive Capital's Fraud Case Unfolds: Bail Plea Rulings and High Stakes

Exclusive Capital's Fraud Case Unfolds: Bail Plea Rulings and High Stakes

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hallucinated medical advice threatens trust in AI-assisted breastfeeding support

Language inequality deepens as AI development favors dominant tongues

AI, satellite intelligence and multi-agent design signal new era for FINtech

AI in event logistics: Key barriers and success factors

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026