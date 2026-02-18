Gisèle Pelicot: A Global Icon of Hope Against Sexual Violence

Gisèle Pelicot's newly released memoir, available in 22 languages, reveals the traumatic experiences she endured and offers a powerful message of hope to survivors of sexual abuse. Pelicot's memoir, "A Hymn to Life, Shame has to Change Sides," shares her journey of survival and self-reflection.

In the book, Pelicot recounts her transformation following the pivotal 2024 trial that turned her into a global symbol against sexual violence. Her ex-husband and dozens of other men were convicted for assaulting her while she was chemically incapacitated. The trial uncovered troubling societal issues around consent and pornography.

Pelicot's story prompted significant legal changes in France, where rape laws were redefined based on consent. Her courage has inspired figures like Simone Biles and continues to resonate globally. Her memoir sells briskly as readers seek to understand the depth of her resilience and the broader implications of her case.

