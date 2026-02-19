Assi: A Cinematic Call to Address Society's Numbness to Sexual Violence

Acclaimed filmmaker Anubhav Sinha addresses the pressing issue of rising sexual assault cases in his latest film, ''Assi.'' Known for impactful social dramas, Sinha critiques society's numbing to violence through a powerful narrative.

The film, starring Kani Kusruti as a survivor and Taapsee Pannu as her lawyer, follows a woman's quest for justice amid bureaucratic hurdles. It starkly reminds audiences of the alarming frequency of such crimes in India, with its title symbolizing the daily reported cases.

Sinha emphasizes that ''Assi'' is not based on a single incident but reflects a pervasive issue, aiming to spark collective responsibility in confronting societal apathy. With a stellar cast, including Naseeruddin Shah and Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub, the film sheds light on a critical social crisis.

