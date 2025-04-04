India's Commitment: Rebuilding Myanmar's Cultural Heritage

India is poised to play a pivotal role in rebuilding Myanmar's earthquake-ravaged infrastructure and cultural landmarks, demonstrating its commitment to the region under its 'Neighbourhood First' and 'Act East' policies. Over 3,000 lives were lost in the disaster, with iconic sites like the Mandalay Palace and U Bein Bridge among those severely damaged.

The Indian Ambassador to Myanmar, Abhay Thakur, highlighted strategic projects like the Kaladan Multi-Modal Transit Transport Project and the India-Myanmar-Thailand Trilateral Highway as crucial elements of this cooperative effort. India has already delivered over 1,000 tonnes of aid, showcasing its dedication beyond the immediate relief phase.

Despite Myanmar's internal conflicts, the collaborative efforts with India have been well-received, indicating strong bilateral ties. The focus now shifts to detailed plans for infrastructure and cultural landmark reconstruction, emphasizing a comprehensive approach towards sustainable development in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)