Left Menu

India's Commitment: Rebuilding Myanmar's Cultural Heritage

India is set to assist Myanmar in rebuilding infrastructure and cultural landmarks devastated by a major earthquake. Key heritage sites have been damaged, and India plans to support Myanmar’s reconstruction through various strategic projects, reflecting its regional policies and commitment to long-term assistance and cooperation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Yangon | Updated: 04-04-2025 15:13 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 15:13 IST
India's Commitment: Rebuilding Myanmar's Cultural Heritage
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

India is poised to play a pivotal role in rebuilding Myanmar's earthquake-ravaged infrastructure and cultural landmarks, demonstrating its commitment to the region under its 'Neighbourhood First' and 'Act East' policies. Over 3,000 lives were lost in the disaster, with iconic sites like the Mandalay Palace and U Bein Bridge among those severely damaged.

The Indian Ambassador to Myanmar, Abhay Thakur, highlighted strategic projects like the Kaladan Multi-Modal Transit Transport Project and the India-Myanmar-Thailand Trilateral Highway as crucial elements of this cooperative effort. India has already delivered over 1,000 tonnes of aid, showcasing its dedication beyond the immediate relief phase.

Despite Myanmar's internal conflicts, the collaborative efforts with India have been well-received, indicating strong bilateral ties. The focus now shifts to detailed plans for infrastructure and cultural landmark reconstruction, emphasizing a comprehensive approach towards sustainable development in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in tariffs, reports AP.

Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in ...

 Global
2
AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniformity
Blog

AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniform...

 Global
3
Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence
Blog

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Inf...

 Global
4
Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP
Blog

Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Starving for Rain: How Drought and Conflict Are Fueling Ethiopia’s Food Emergency

How Smarter Heating Could Transform Norway’s Energy Use and Grid Flexibility

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence

Lives Cut Short, Billions Lost: The Growing Toll of Smoking in the MENA Region

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025