Strengthening Ties: The Punjab-Himachal Brotherhood

On Friday, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann underscored the enduring brotherhood and cooperation between Punjab and Himachal Pradesh, despite any disputes, while visiting the Naina Devi temple in Bilaspur district.

During his visit, Mann announced initiatives to accelerate the Rajju Marg ropeway project connecting Naina Devi to Anandpur Sahib, promising collaboration with state officials from both regions.

Mann also addressed the media on Friday, expressing concern over the rise in drug abuse among Punjab's youth, a stark contrast to previous generations entering armed forces, and reaffirmed the government's commitment to eradicating this menace.

(With inputs from agencies.)