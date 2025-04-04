Navratri Pilgrim Surge in Himachal's Shakti Peethas

More than 8.75 lakh pilgrims flocked to the Shakti Peethas in Himachal Pradesh within the first five days of Navratri, from March 30 to April 3, according to police reports released on Friday.

The Jawala Ji temple in Kangra district topped the list with 3.34 lakh visitors, followed by Sirmaur's Mata Bala Sundri temple at 2.05 lakh. Other popular sites included Naina Devi temple in Bilaspur with 1.58 lakh pilgrims and Chintpurni temple in Una attracting 64,500 visitors. Meanwhile, Kangra's Chamunda Devi and Brijeshwari Devi temples drew 45,000 and 42,450 devotees, respectively, alongside 25,150 at the Baglamukhi temple.

During this period, 7,406 heavy motor vehicles, 29,806 light motor vehicles, and 23,785 two-wheelers were recorded entering the temple towns, as per traffic data. Authorities comprising police, temple trusts, and local administrations are collaborating closely to ensure a seamless and secure 'darshan' for all pilgrims.

