Jeremy Allen White Takes Center Stage in 'Deliver Me from Nowhere' Biopic Sneak Peek

At CinemaCon 2025 in Las Vegas, actor Jeremy Allen White unveiled an exclusive preview of the forthcoming biopic, 'Deliver Me from Nowhere,' where he portrays The Boss, Bruce Springsteen, as reported by People. White was accompanied by Jeremy Strong, who assumes the role of Jon Landau, Springsteen's manager and producer.

The sneak peek included clips featuring White's vocal performances of iconic tracks 'Born to Run' and 'Nebraska.' Jeremy Strong's character, Jon Landau, is heard reflecting on Bruce Springsteen's creative journey: 'Bruce is a repairman. What he's doing with this album is, he's repairing that hole in his floor. Repairing the hole in himself. Once he's done that, he's going to repair the entire world.'

White expressed his enthusiasm for the project, describing the experience as 'incredible, challenging, and a dream come true.' He acknowledged feeling fortunate and noted that the film explores a critical moment in Springsteen's life, as he battles with the demands of fame and his past, according to People. Under the direction of Scott Cooper and adapted from Warren Zanes' 2023 rock biography, the film also stars Stephen Graham, Paul Walter Hauser, Odessa Young, and Johnny Cannizzaro. 'Deliver Me from Nowhere' is set for release later this year, reported ANI.

(With inputs from agencies.)