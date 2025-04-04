Left Menu

Saini Inaugurates Compressed Biogas Plant in Pinjore

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini visited a cowshed in Pinjore to inaugurate a compressed biogas plant. He announced grants and future plans for cow welfare, highlighted the increase in registered gaushalas, and encouraged natural farming.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 04-04-2025 22:20 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 22:20 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini inaugurated a compressed biogas plant at a cowshed in Pinjore on Friday, emphasizing the importance of environmental sustainability and cow welfare.

During the event held at Kamdhenu Gaushala Seva Sadan, Saini laid the foundation for a cow cremation centre and a new shed, announcing a grant of Rs 21 lakh.

Saini highlighted the growth in registered gaushalas and shared government plans for cow welfare, including a budget to support cattle fodder and promote natural farming across Haryana.

(With inputs from agencies.)

