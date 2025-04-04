Saini Inaugurates Compressed Biogas Plant in Pinjore

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini inaugurated a compressed biogas plant at a cowshed in Pinjore on Friday, emphasizing the importance of environmental sustainability and cow welfare.

During the event held at Kamdhenu Gaushala Seva Sadan, Saini laid the foundation for a cow cremation centre and a new shed, announcing a grant of Rs 21 lakh.

Saini highlighted the growth in registered gaushalas and shared government plans for cow welfare, including a budget to support cattle fodder and promote natural farming across Haryana.

(With inputs from agencies.)