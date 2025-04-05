Left Menu

Farewell to 'Bharat Kumar': Manoj Kumar's Final Journey

Legendary actor and director Manoj Kumar, known as 'Bharat Kumar', passed away at 87. His remains were brought to Mumbai for final respects. Renowned for his patriotic roles, Kumar's contributions to Indian cinema garnered accolades, including Padma Shri and Dadasaheb Phalke Award. Tributes have poured in nationwide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-04-2025 10:42 IST | Created: 05-04-2025 10:42 IST
Manoj Kumar's residence (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The remains of esteemed actor and director Manoj Kumar arrived at his Mumbai residence, drawing close family and friends to pay homage. Adorning the ambulance with blossoms, as a sign of respect, the cinematic legend departed Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital.

Manoj Kumar, beloved for his patriotic roles that earned him the moniker 'Bharat Kumar', passed on April 4, 2025, at 87. This marks a poignant conclusion to a venerable chapter in Indian cinema. His son Kunal Goswami confirmed the actor's final rites today, April 5, at Pawan Hans, Vile Parle.

Born Harikrishan Goswami in Abbottabad, Kumar rose to fame through films like 'Upkar', 'Purab Aur Paschim', and 'Kranti'. His narratives resonated with national pride, while his direction in 'Upkar' secured the National Film Award.

With films like 'Purab Aur Paschim' and 'Roti Kapda Aur Makaan', Kumar achieved critical and commercial triumph. His accolades include the Padma Shri and Dadasaheb Phalke Award, underscoring his cinematic influence.

Nationwide mourning follows his death, with tributes from leaders and the film fraternity. Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed Kumar as a cinema icon, acknowledging his role in inspiring patriotism.

President Droupadi Murmu, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, and others expressed sorrow, lauding his unmatched contribution to art and narrative dedication. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

