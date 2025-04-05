Crompton Unveils the Luxurious Premion Avancer Swirl Ceiling Fan

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd. has launched the Premion Avancer Swirl ceiling fan, an embodiment of luxury, style, and superior technology. Tailored for modern living spaces, this fan stands out with its stylish ballerina-inspired design, blending seamlessly with any decor while offering powerful, energy-efficient cooling solutions.

As households increasingly prioritize aesthetics and energy savings, the Avancer Swirl ceiling fan meets these demands with exceptional air delivery and anti-dust features. Its 3-star energy efficiency rating ensures reduced electricity costs without compromising on performance. Available in six elegant colors, the fan complements a variety of interior styles.

Mr. Rajat Chopra, Business Head at Crompton, highlights the company's commitment to innovation, stating that the Avancer Swirl fan merges engineering excellence and design sophistication. Retailing at Rs 7499, the fan is accessible across Crompton outlets and major e-commerce platforms, offering consumers a blend of aesthetic appeal and comfort.

(With inputs from agencies.)