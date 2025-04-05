A Cinematic Legacy: Manoj Kumar Accorded State Honours in Final Farewell

India paid tribute to the legendary cinematic icon Manoj Kumar, as his final rites took place on April 5, complete with full state honours. Known for his potent portrayal of patriotic characters, Kumar's farewell was marked by a Guard of Honour at the Vile Parle crematorium, signaling the conclusion of a significant chapter in Indian cinema.

Born Harikrishan Goswami on July 24, 1937, in Abbottabad, now part of Pakistan, Kumar earned the endearing moniker 'Bharat Kumar' for his nationalistic performances in landmark films like 'Upkar', 'Purab Aur Paschim', and 'Shaheed'. His contribution greatly influenced the patriotic tone of the nation's cinematic narrative.

The solemnity of his funeral was intertwined with celebration, as his coffin was draped in the Indian tricolour, a symbol of his enduring patriotic legacy. Alongside celebrities and admirers, Maharashtra Minister Pratap Sarnaik attended, underscoring Kumar's profound impact on Indian culture and film.

Kumar's death at 87 on April 4, 2025, signifies the passing of a cinematic luminary. His films echoed themes of unity, national pride, and sacrifice. Beyond acting, Kumar excelled as a director and producer, earning accolades such as the Padma Shri in 1992 and the Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 2015.

Leaders like Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Droupadi Murmu joined political and cinema figures in mourning, celebrating his unparalleled contribution to instilling national pride through impactful storytelling.

(With inputs from agencies.)