Comedian Kunal Kamra's Legal Quandary Intensifies Amid Defamation Case

Stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra has missed police summons thrice in a defamation case involving Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. Kamra mocked Shinde in a video, leading to backlash and legal actions. Despite anticipatory bail, the police continue to press for Kamra's appearance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 05-04-2025 13:32 IST | Created: 05-04-2025 13:32 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Kunal Kamra, known for his satirical humor, is currently embroiled in a legal tussle after allegedly making defamatory remarks against Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. The Mumbai police have summoned Kamra thrice, but he has repeatedly failed to appear, citing reasons yet unknown.

The controversy erupted when Kamra released a video on March 23 lampooning Shinde's role in the Shiv Sena split. This incited outrage among party supporters, leading to the ransacking of the recording studio and hotel where the video was made.

Currently, Kamra holds anticipatory bail granted by the Madras High Court until April 7. However, police have signaled firmly that he must comply with the summons, pressing the comedian to address the accusations formally.

(With inputs from agencies.)

