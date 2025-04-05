Left Menu

Olivia Munn Criticizes All-Female Space Mission

Actress Olivia Munn has voiced her concerns regarding an all-female space mission led by Blue Origin, featuring notable figures like Katy Perry and Lauren Sanchez. Munn questions the mission's purpose and financial implications, while advocates emphasize representation and storytelling.

Updated: 05-04-2025 15:54 IST
Olivia Munn Criticizes All-Female Space Mission
Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Olivia Munn, the popular actress, has stirred controversy by expressing her reservations about an upcoming all-female space mission organized by Blue Origin. The mission, which boasts participation from celebrities such as Katy Perry and Lauren Sanchez, has come under scrutiny for its perceived resources and unclear objectives.

While co-hosting 'Today With Jenna & Friends,' Munn openly questioned the mission's intent, highlighting the excessive financial expenditure it entails. Referencing E! News, she pointed out the pressing global issues that could benefit from such funds, particularly when basic needs remain unmet for many.

The mission, planned for April 14, includes an 11-minute space journey featuring figures like Gayle King, Aisha Bowe, Amanda Nguyen, and Kerianne Flynn. Despite Munn's skepticism, Sanchez and Bowe have defended the mission, underscoring its significance for representation and diverse storytelling in space exploration, as reported by E! News and ANI.

(With inputs from agencies.)

