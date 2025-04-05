Left Menu

Turning Gobind Sagar Islands into Premier Tourist Havens

The Gobind Sagar Lake islands are set for development into top tourist destinations. Two firms have won development rights, and facilities like hotels, adventure sports, and cultural festivals will be introduced. This initiative aims to boost tourism and local employment in Himachal Pradesh.

Bilaspur | Updated: 05-04-2025 17:49 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The tendering process for developing two of the four selected islands in Gobind Sagar Lake has concluded, with two companies awarded the development rights, according to an official statement on Saturday.

Bilaspur Deputy Commissioner of Police Abid Hussain Sadiq announced that the islands will be transformed into premier tourism spots, reminiscent of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. Offering amenities like boat access, camping, bonfire facilities, nature trails, hiking routes, and fishing experiences, the project aims to enhance the tourist experience.

Additional features include hotels, restaurants, pre-wedding shoot locations, destination weddings, adventure sports, and picnic spots. The initiative is expected to significantly boost tourism and provide new employment opportunities for local youths. Eco-friendly camping sites will allow visitors to enjoy bonfire nights under the stars, and cultural festivals will promote local arts, featuring traditional dance, drama, and music performances by local artists.

(With inputs from agencies.)

