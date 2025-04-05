Tori Spelling Opens Up About Life as a Single Mom
Actress Tori Spelling candidly discusses the challenges of raising five children as a single mother following her recent divorce from Dean McDermott. Despite public perception, Spelling reveals her struggles with confidence and her uncertainty about the future in a heartfelt moment on her podcast.
- Country:
- United States
In a heartfelt conversation, actress Tori Spelling opened up about the challenges of managing life and motherhood alone. Spelling, a single mother of five, shared her experiences during a candid discussion with Aubrey O'Day on her misSPELLING podcast, as reported by People.
Spelling's marriage to Dean McDermott, which began in May 2006, officially ended in divorce in March 2024 due to irreconcilable differences. The actress, who is not currently looking for romance on dating sites, expressed her fears of loneliness post-divorce. "I don't want to be with somebody, but I do want to be. I just don't want to be alone," Spelling confessed.
In an emotional revelation, Spelling admitted to her struggles with self-confidence, dispelling the myth that fame brings assurance. "It's something I'm definitely still working on," she shared, emphasizing that despite her public persona, she has battled feelings of inadequacy throughout her life.
(With inputs from agencies.)