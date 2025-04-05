Harnessing Forest Rest Houses for Eco-Tourism in Himachal

Himachal Pradesh is poised to leverage its 450 forest department rest houses to bolster eco-tourism, according to Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu. The announcement was made as he laid the foundation stone for a new forest rest house in Theog, Shimla.

The Chief Minister highlighted the region's untapped potential for eco-tourism, citing the high number of annual tourists drawn to Sara Gadakufar's natural beauty. Despite this, he noted the lack of adequate accommodations, particularly for pilgrims and visitors to the area's temples.

Plans include identifying and expanding eco-tourism sites, with seven already allocated and more to follow. Additional efforts focusing on afforestation aim to cover 5,000 hectares by 2025-26, using fruit-bearing saplings to enhance fauna diversity and diminish wildlife conflicts.

