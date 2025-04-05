Left Menu

Harnessing Forest Rest Houses for Eco-Tourism in Himachal

Himachal Pradesh's Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu announced plans to use the state's 450 forest rest houses to boost eco-tourism. During the virtual foundation stone laying at Theog, Shimla, Sukhu revealed plans to develop eco-tourism sites and plant economically beneficial trees, enhancing biodiversity and reducing human-animal conflicts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 05-04-2025 19:34 IST | Created: 05-04-2025 19:34 IST
Harnessing Forest Rest Houses for Eco-Tourism in Himachal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Himachal Pradesh is poised to leverage its 450 forest department rest houses to bolster eco-tourism, according to Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu. The announcement was made as he laid the foundation stone for a new forest rest house in Theog, Shimla.

The Chief Minister highlighted the region's untapped potential for eco-tourism, citing the high number of annual tourists drawn to Sara Gadakufar's natural beauty. Despite this, he noted the lack of adequate accommodations, particularly for pilgrims and visitors to the area's temples.

Plans include identifying and expanding eco-tourism sites, with seven already allocated and more to follow. Additional efforts focusing on afforestation aim to cover 5,000 hectares by 2025-26, using fruit-bearing saplings to enhance fauna diversity and diminish wildlife conflicts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lufthansa Faces Challenges from Chinese Airlines in Asian Skies

Lufthansa Faces Challenges from Chinese Airlines in Asian Skies

 Global
2
White House Security Shakeup: Unraveling Trump's NSC Purge

White House Security Shakeup: Unraveling Trump's NSC Purge

 Global
3
Tesla's Brand Woes Amid Musk's Political Ties and Market Challenges

Tesla's Brand Woes Amid Musk's Political Ties and Market Challenges

 Global
4
Kirkland & Ellis Negotiates with White House Amid Executive Order Uncertainties

Kirkland & Ellis Negotiates with White House Amid Executive Order Uncertaint...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI models show promise, not perfection, in heart transplant mortality prediction

IoT-driven irrigation boosts water efficiency, faces cost and security gaps

Textile industry embraces AI for defect detection amid data and cost challenges

AI boom needs guardrails, but overregulation risks choking capitalist dynamism

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025