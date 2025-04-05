Left Menu

'Chhorii 2': Nushrratt Bharuccha and Vishal Furia on Film's Evolution and Future Prospects

The much-anticipated sequel 'Chhorii 2' is set for release on April 11, 2025. Lead actor Nushrratt Bharuccha and director Vishal Furia discuss the film's development, Bharuccha's four-year break, and potential future installments. The film promises to engage audiences with its dark, emotional story.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-04-2025 19:59 IST | Created: 05-04-2025 19:59 IST
'Chhorii 2': Nushrratt Bharuccha and Vishal Furia on Film's Evolution and Future Prospects
Nushrratt Bharuccha (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Nushrratt Bharuccha returns to the screen in the long-awaited sequel, 'Chhorii 2', directed by Vishal Furia and set to release on April 11, 2025. Addressing the four-year gap between the films, Bharuccha highlighted the importance of the break, which allowed her to grow artistically and explore lighter roles.

Sharing her sentiments on detaching from the initial film, Bharuccha noted, "The break helped me deliver more meaningful performances." She expressed gratitude for the audience's appreciation, emphasizing the rewarding nature of impactful storytelling.

Director Vishal Furia teased future possibilities, stating, "While a 'Chhorii Universe' isn't confirmed, we hope the story progresses." With 'Chhorii 2's trailer hinting at a gripping narrative, the film features actors Gashmeer Mahajani and others, and promises to captivate worldwide audiences.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lufthansa Faces Challenges from Chinese Airlines in Asian Skies

Lufthansa Faces Challenges from Chinese Airlines in Asian Skies

 Global
2
White House Security Shakeup: Unraveling Trump's NSC Purge

White House Security Shakeup: Unraveling Trump's NSC Purge

 Global
3
Tesla's Brand Woes Amid Musk's Political Ties and Market Challenges

Tesla's Brand Woes Amid Musk's Political Ties and Market Challenges

 Global
4
Kirkland & Ellis Negotiates with White House Amid Executive Order Uncertainties

Kirkland & Ellis Negotiates with White House Amid Executive Order Uncertaint...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI models show promise, not perfection, in heart transplant mortality prediction

IoT-driven irrigation boosts water efficiency, faces cost and security gaps

Textile industry embraces AI for defect detection amid data and cost challenges

AI boom needs guardrails, but overregulation risks choking capitalist dynamism

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025