'Chhorii 2': Nushrratt Bharuccha and Vishal Furia on Film's Evolution and Future Prospects

Nushrratt Bharuccha returns to the screen in the long-awaited sequel, 'Chhorii 2', directed by Vishal Furia and set to release on April 11, 2025. Addressing the four-year gap between the films, Bharuccha highlighted the importance of the break, which allowed her to grow artistically and explore lighter roles.

Sharing her sentiments on detaching from the initial film, Bharuccha noted, "The break helped me deliver more meaningful performances." She expressed gratitude for the audience's appreciation, emphasizing the rewarding nature of impactful storytelling.

Director Vishal Furia teased future possibilities, stating, "While a 'Chhorii Universe' isn't confirmed, we hope the story progresses." With 'Chhorii 2's trailer hinting at a gripping narrative, the film features actors Gashmeer Mahajani and others, and promises to captivate worldwide audiences.

(With inputs from agencies.)