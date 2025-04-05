Jammu & Kashmir Celebrates Ram Navami with Grand Shobha Yatra

In a heartfelt message, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha extended his warm greetings on the auspicious occasion of Ram Navami. He highlighted the virtues of Lord Ram, encouraging people to follow his ideals of righteousness and compassion.

The celebrations were marked by a grand Shobha Yatra organized by the J&K Dharmarth Trust, drawing thousands of devotees, prominent citizens, and heads of social and religious organizations. The procession commenced from the historic Shri Raghunathji Temple and wound through the city's main markets.

A series of rituals, including Murti Poojan and Rath Poojan, were led by the Dharmarth Trust's trustees and leaders, furthering the cultural and spiritual essence of the festival. Ajatshatru Singh emphasized the importance of such events in preserving heritage and inspiring the younger generation.

(With inputs from agencies.)