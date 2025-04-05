DJ Hugel Sets the Stage for an Electrifying Mumbai Debut

French DJ sensation Hugel, acclaimed for his dynamic performances, will mark his Indian debut with a live set at Mumbai's Dome SVP Stadium on April 27, 2025. Hugel emphasized the unique energy of live shows, expressing his eagerness to connect with Mumbai's vibrant audience through music.

Mohit Bijlani, Co-Founder of Team Innovation, reflected on the event's significance, highlighting the team's commitment to delivering impactful and unforgettable cultural experiences by featuring internationally renowned artists like Hugel.

Meanwhile, Indian music enthusiasts have another treat in store as American rapper Travis Scott is slated to perform in Delhi on October 18 and 19. Fresh off the European segment of his 'Circus Maximus' tour, Scott's shows are renowned for their energetic and spectacular productions.

A standout moment from Scott's previous tour occurred when Kanye West made a surprise appearance during his Orlando performance, underscoring the rapper's influence and camaraderie in the music industry. Scott's repertoire includes hits such as 'SICKO MODE' and 'Goosebumps', solidifying his position in the music world.

