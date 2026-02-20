AI & Healthcare: A Double-Edged Future

Jan Herzhoff, president of global health at Elsevier, has spotlighted the intricate balance required in using artificial intelligence (AI) within healthcare. Speaking at the India AI Impact Summit 2026, Herzhoff warned of de-skilling risks when healthcare professionals rely too heavily on AI instead of employing critical thinking.

Drawing attention to a study published last year in The Lancet Gastroenterology and Hepatology journal, Herzhoff noted a 20% drop in the ability of seasoned clinicians to detect benign tumors during colonoscopies without AI assistance three months after adopting the technology. This underscores the necessity for maintaining a strong base of critical skills amidst AI advancements.

The summit, inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, emphasized AI democratization as a tool for inclusion. Participating in initiatives like 'DIISHA', Elsevier aims to enhance healthcare delivery, notably through its 'ClinicalPath Primary Care' AI tool for ASHA workers, striving to bridge India's urban-rural healthcare gap.

