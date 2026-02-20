Left Menu

Cognizant New Delhi Marathon: A Global Celebration of Athleticism

The Cognizant New Delhi Marathon, set to flag off from Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, will host over 30,000 participants. Recognized globally, it includes participants from 31 countries and supports inclusivity by featuring visually impaired athletes. Serving as a qualifier for the Asian Games, the event emphasizes environmental sustainability and grassroots athletic development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-02-2026 16:10 IST | Created: 20-02-2026 16:10 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The 11th edition of the Cognizant New Delhi Marathon promises to be a remarkable event, featuring over 30,000 participants from 31 countries. Flagged off by Olympic medalist Vijender Singh and tennis player Rohan Bopanna, the marathon is positioned as one of India's largest sporting events.

Recognized by international athletic bodies, the event serves as a qualifying race for the Asian Games, highlighting its significance on the global sports calendar. It will feature elite Indian athletes and emphasizes inclusivity by involving 20 visually impaired participants.

Sustainability is a key focus with measures for waste segregation, recycling, and greener practices. Additionally, Rs 10 lakh has been raised for the Athletics Federation of India's junior development programs, supporting grassroots athletics in the country.

(With inputs from agencies.)

