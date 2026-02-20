Cognizant New Delhi Marathon: A Global Celebration of Athleticism

The 11th edition of the Cognizant New Delhi Marathon promises to be a remarkable event, featuring over 30,000 participants from 31 countries. Flagged off by Olympic medalist Vijender Singh and tennis player Rohan Bopanna, the marathon is positioned as one of India's largest sporting events.

Recognized by international athletic bodies, the event serves as a qualifying race for the Asian Games, highlighting its significance on the global sports calendar. It will feature elite Indian athletes and emphasizes inclusivity by involving 20 visually impaired participants.

Sustainability is a key focus with measures for waste segregation, recycling, and greener practices. Additionally, Rs 10 lakh has been raised for the Athletics Federation of India's junior development programs, supporting grassroots athletics in the country.

(With inputs from agencies.)