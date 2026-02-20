Left Menu

Karnataka Cracks Down on Cyber Fraud Syndicate with Arrests

The Karnataka State Cyber Command has arrested 68 people in a statewide crackdown on mule bank accounts linked to cyber fraud. Operations identified networks misusing these accounts for criminal activities, leading to multiple arrests and the seizure of incriminating materials, including ATM cards and mobile phones.

Updated: 20-02-2026 16:08 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Karnataka State Cyber Command has executed a large-scale operation targeting mule bank accounts central to cyber fraud activities.

Between December 2025 and February 2026, authorities apprehended 68 individuals involved in networks that mishandled personal information to open fraudulent bank accounts. The crackdown identified 869 accounts used in scams amounting to Rs 85.05 crore.

A comprehensive investigation resulted in the registration of 60 cases, with significant materials like ATM cards and mobile phones seized. Pronab Mohanty, Director General of Police, supervised this operation, which continues to expand as more leads emerge.

(With inputs from agencies.)

