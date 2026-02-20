Karnataka Cracks Down on Cyber Fraud Syndicate with Arrests

The Karnataka State Cyber Command has executed a large-scale operation targeting mule bank accounts central to cyber fraud activities.

Between December 2025 and February 2026, authorities apprehended 68 individuals involved in networks that mishandled personal information to open fraudulent bank accounts. The crackdown identified 869 accounts used in scams amounting to Rs 85.05 crore.

A comprehensive investigation resulted in the registration of 60 cases, with significant materials like ATM cards and mobile phones seized. Pronab Mohanty, Director General of Police, supervised this operation, which continues to expand as more leads emerge.

(With inputs from agencies.)