Left Menu

Shreya Ghoshal Reclaims Hacked X Account

Playback singer Shreya Ghoshal has regained control of her X account after it was hacked in February, sharing the update with her followers. She warns fans about fake ads and urges X authorities to tighten ad regulations. Ghoshal previously reported difficulties in communicating with X support.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-04-2025 16:04 IST | Created: 06-04-2025 16:04 IST
Shreya Ghoshal Reclaims Hacked X Account
Shreya Ghoshal
  • Country:
  • India

Playback singer Shreya Ghoshal has triumphantly regained access to her X account, which had been hacked since February. She shared this update with her nearly 7 million followers on the platform, marking the end of her prolonged struggle to retrieve the account.

Ghoshal, famed for hits like "Bairi Piya" and "Yeh Ishq Haaye," took to X to warn her fans about deceptive ads featuring fake headlines and AI-generated images related to her. She clarified that these are scams and urged followers to report such suspicious content.

The singer further called on X authorities to tighten ad regulations that allow misleading advertisements to circulate. Last month, Ghoshal had expressed frustration over the lack of communication from X's support despite multiple attempts to resolve her account's hacking issue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taiwan's Security Chief Engages in Crucial US Talks Amidst Rising China Tensions

Taiwan's Security Chief Engages in Crucial US Talks Amidst Rising China Tens...

 Global
2
U.S. and Panama Discuss Hutchison's Panama Canal Operations

U.S. and Panama Discuss Hutchison's Panama Canal Operations

 Global
3
Microsoft Anniversary Disrupted by Pro-Palestinian Protests

Microsoft Anniversary Disrupted by Pro-Palestinian Protests

 United States
4
The Fall of George Santos: A Tale of Fraud and Deception

The Fall of George Santos: A Tale of Fraud and Deception

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI models show promise, not perfection, in heart transplant mortality prediction

IoT-driven irrigation boosts water efficiency, faces cost and security gaps

Textile industry embraces AI for defect detection amid data and cost challenges

AI boom needs guardrails, but overregulation risks choking capitalist dynamism

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025