Shreya Ghoshal Reclaims Hacked X Account

Playback singer Shreya Ghoshal has triumphantly regained access to her X account, which had been hacked since February. She shared this update with her nearly 7 million followers on the platform, marking the end of her prolonged struggle to retrieve the account.

Ghoshal, famed for hits like "Bairi Piya" and "Yeh Ishq Haaye," took to X to warn her fans about deceptive ads featuring fake headlines and AI-generated images related to her. She clarified that these are scams and urged followers to report such suspicious content.

The singer further called on X authorities to tighten ad regulations that allow misleading advertisements to circulate. Last month, Ghoshal had expressed frustration over the lack of communication from X's support despite multiple attempts to resolve her account's hacking issue.

(With inputs from agencies.)