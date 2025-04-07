Left Menu

Triumph at the Oliviers: 'Giant' and 'Benjamin Button' Steal the Show

John Lithgow's portrayal of Roald Dahl in 'Giant' and a musical adaptation of 'The Curious Case of Benjamin Button' were major winners at the Olivier theatre awards, each taking home three prizes. Highlights included Lithgow's best actor win and 'Benjamin Button's' outstanding musical accolades.

John Lithgow's esteemed performance as author Roald Dahl in 'Giant' captivated audiences and jurors alike at the Olivier Theatre Awards, earning him the best actor accolade. The production also secured the titles of best new play and best supporting actor for Elliot Levey.

Meanwhile, the musical reimagining of 'The Curious Case of Benjamin Button' impressed with its unique setting in a Cornish fishing village, securing awards for best new musical, outstanding music contribution, and best actor for John Dalgleish's portrayal of Button.

The ceremony at Royal Albert Hall saw no singular production dominate, yet it was marked by other notable wins, including Imelda Staunton's fifth Olivier for her role in 'Hello, Dolly!' and Lesley Manville's award for her performance in 'Oedipus.'

