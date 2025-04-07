Left Menu

Tribeca Festival Celebrates Billy Joel's Legacy with World Premiere Documentary

The Tribeca Festival will commence with the world premiere of HBO's documentary 'Billy Joel: So It Goes,' spotlighting the Grammy-winning artist. The event, announced by co-founder Jane Rosenthal, celebrates Joel's influence and marks the festival's dedication to honoring creative spirits that capture New York's essence.

The Tribeca Festival in New York will kick off with the world debut of HBO's two-part documentary on Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Billy Joel, titled 'Billy Joel: So It Goes,' according to Deadline. The announcement came from festival co-founder Jane Rosenthal during her appearance at the NAB Show in Las Vegas last Sunday.

"For nearly 25 years, the Tribeca Festival has championed the artists who infuse New York with its spirit, and as we open the 2025 festival, we are excited to honor Billy Joel—a true embodiment of that essence," Rosenthal declared in a statement. Honoring the legendary artist perfectly aligns with the festival's theme of celebrating creativity and inspiration.

Billy Joel, 75, concluded a successful residency at Madison Square Garden last July, ending a decade-long streak of sold-out shows. Recently, he postponed a tour due to an undisclosed health issue. The documentary delves into his life, music, and the personal struggles inspiring his songwriting. Directors Susan Lacy and Jessica Levin conducted insightful interviews and utilized rare footage and personal memorabilia. The documentary will air on HBO and stream on Max this summer.

The Tribeca Festival opens on June 4 at the Beacon Theatre and will run until June 15, featuring various programs across film, music, TV, and more, with additional details to be announced soon.

(With inputs from agencies.)

