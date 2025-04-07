A Week in Entertainment: Loss, Charges, Awards, and Advocacy

The entertainment industry faced a somber moment with the loss of iconic Malian musician Amadou Bagayoko, renowned for his fusion of West African sounds with Western pop. He passed at 70, leaving a legacy of cultural impact both locally and internationally.

UK police charged comedian Russell Brand with rape and multiple assaults, relating to incidents from 1999 to 2005. Despite being a prominent media figure, Brand, formerly married to pop star Katy Perry, denied any non-consensual involvement when the allegations surfaced this year.

London's Olivier Awards highlighted 'Giant', starring John Lithgow, and a musical take on 'Benjamin Button', both earning three awards each. The event, held at the Royal Albert Hall, also honored 'Fiddler on the Roof'. Concurrently, Hollywood figures rallied to urge California lawmakers for increased tax incentives to revive local production.

