Emperor Naruhito's Historic Iwo Jima Visit: Honoring Wartime Sacrifice

Japan's Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako visited Iwo Jima to pay homage to those who perished in a pivotal World War II battle. Their visit aims to honor the fallen and emphasize the importance of remembering wartime history. The battle saw fierce fighting between Japanese and American troops, leaving thousands dead.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Iwo-To | Updated: 07-04-2025 10:51 IST | Created: 07-04-2025 10:51 IST
Emperor Naruhito

Japan's Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako paid a historic visit to Iwo Jima on Monday, marking their first trip to the island known for one of World War II's most brutal battles, fought 80 years ago.

The Imperial couple, both born after the war, visited three memorial sites and engaged with representatives of bereaved families and descendants of former island residents. In his 65th birthday remarks, Naruhito highlighted the importance of remembering wartime history and educating younger generations.

Iwo Jima, renamed Iwo-to, witnessed one of the fiercest battles between Japanese and American forces from February to March 1945, with significant casualties. The Emperor's visit follows a joint US and Japan memorial service, attended by leaders from both nations to honor the war dead.

(With inputs from agencies.)

