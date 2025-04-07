Mohanlal Gears Up for April Release of 'Thudarum'

Mohanlal, the veteran Malayalam actor, has confirmed the release date for his new film 'Thudarum' on social media. The film will hit theaters on April 25, marking another significant milestone for the storied actor.

In 'Thudarum,' Mohanlal takes on the role of a taxi driver named Shanmugham. The movie is directed by Tharun Moorthy, celebrated for his directorial acumen in films like "Saudi Vellakka" and "Operation Java."

The project, also featuring actress Shobana, brings together the writing team of Moorthy and KR Sunil, promising a compelling cinematic experience for audiences.

