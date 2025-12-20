Left Menu

Google's Visa Dilemma: A Year-Long Wait for Employees

Google has issued a warning to some of its visa-holding employees advising against leaving the U.S. due to potentially lengthy return delays. These delays could extend up to a year, prompting concerns for employees and operational challenges for the company.

Google has alerted certain employees on visas about significant return delays if they leave the United States, according to a report by Business Insider.

The tech giant fears that such delays, which could last up to a year, may impact both employees' personal lives and the company's operations.

This advisory underscores broader challenges within the visa processing system, as many workers navigate the complexities of international travel and employment obligations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

