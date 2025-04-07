Left Menu

IDEA’25: Fostering Future Design Innovators at DOT School

The DOT School of Design hosted IDEA’25, South India’s first student-led design conference, to connect students with industry professionals. The event featured product displays, panel discussions, and masterclasses, promoting design education's innovation. A pre-incubation center was announced, providing students pathways to business development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 07-04-2025 12:08 IST | Created: 07-04-2025 12:08 IST
In a landmark initiative, the DOT School of Design organized IDEA'25, the first student-led design conference in South India, drawing hundreds of young creatives and industry stalwarts to its vibrant two-day event.

Held on March 21 and 22, the conference showcased around 25 new product displays, 50 design exhibits, and 20 innovative business pitches, underscoring the institution's emphasis on practical learning and real-world problem-solving. Attendees engaged in enriching panel discussions, interactive masterclasses, and a dynamic Design Sprint, delving into the applications of design thinking beyond the classroom.

Highlighting industry collaboration, experts such as Mr. Chandrashekar Kupperi and Mr. Vijay Kapoor offered insights into evolving design fields. Additionally, DOT School's collaboration with StartupTN led to the establishment of a pre-incubation center, aiming to transform entrepreneurial ideas into viable ventures, further cementing the school's role as a hub for nurturing future talent.

