Left Menu

Tragic End for Emerging Female Biker: Somita Singh's Story

Somita Singh, a 28-year-old aspiring biker from Noida, tragically died after her rented BMW bike collided with a car in Gurugram. The incident occurred during a group ride with fellow women cyclists. Efforts by her group to save her at a hospital proved unsuccessful.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 07-04-2025 20:16 IST | Created: 07-04-2025 20:16 IST
Tragic End for Emerging Female Biker: Somita Singh's Story
  • Country:
  • India

In a heart-wrenching incident, 28-year-old Somita Singh was killed in a collision involving her rented BMW motorbike and a car in Badshahpur, Gurugram. Singh, a resident of Noida, had recently joined a women's bike riding academy and was undergoing training to master sports bike riding skills.

The fatal crash happened on Sunday, midway through a group ride with other women bikers from Noida Sector 135 to the Leopard Trail in Gurugram. As the group made their return, Somita's journey met with a tragic end when her vehicle clashed with a car causing her to be thrown at a distance.

Following the accident, her companions rushed Singh to a hospital; however, she succumbed to her injuries during treatment. The Gurugram police have documented a case under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita against the unidentified driver, promising swift legal action. Somita hails from Lucknow and was employed as a developer in Noida.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Severe Flooding Across US Causes Death and Destruction

Severe Flooding Across US Causes Death and Destruction

 Global
2
Comuneros del Sur Pledge Peace in Landmark Agreement

Comuneros del Sur Pledge Peace in Landmark Agreement

 Global
3
Columbia's New Special Patrol Officers Deployed Amid Student Protest Controversy

Columbia's New Special Patrol Officers Deployed Amid Student Protest Controv...

 Global
4
Australia's Solar Battery Boost: A Gamechanger or Selective Aid?

Australia's Solar Battery Boost: A Gamechanger or Selective Aid?

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Words to Forecasts: ECB Leverages NLP to Predict Euro Area Inflation Trends

How E-Trucks and Private Charging Networks Can Transform Green Freight Systems

Global Recovery Falters: New World Bank Report Highlights Deepening Economic Risks

Global Oil Industry Wrestles With Instability While Eyeing a Cleaner Energy Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025