Tragic End for Emerging Female Biker: Somita Singh's Story

In a heart-wrenching incident, 28-year-old Somita Singh was killed in a collision involving her rented BMW motorbike and a car in Badshahpur, Gurugram. Singh, a resident of Noida, had recently joined a women's bike riding academy and was undergoing training to master sports bike riding skills.

The fatal crash happened on Sunday, midway through a group ride with other women bikers from Noida Sector 135 to the Leopard Trail in Gurugram. As the group made their return, Somita's journey met with a tragic end when her vehicle clashed with a car causing her to be thrown at a distance.

Following the accident, her companions rushed Singh to a hospital; however, she succumbed to her injuries during treatment. The Gurugram police have documented a case under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita against the unidentified driver, promising swift legal action. Somita hails from Lucknow and was employed as a developer in Noida.

(With inputs from agencies.)