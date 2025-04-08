Left Menu

Vibrant Ram Navami Processions Light Up Hazaribag

Thousands gather in Hazaribag, Jharkhand for the 36-hour Ram Navami celebrations marked by vibrant processions, cultural tableaux, and tight security. Devotees from Jharkhand and neighboring states participate in traditional displays with sticks, swords, and rhythmic music. Over 5,000 police personnel monitor the event amidst extensive logistical arrangements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hazaribag | Updated: 08-04-2025 09:43 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 09:43 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The traditional Ram Navami celebrations in Hazaribag, Jharkhand, kicked off in dramatic fashion past midnight on Tuesday. Devotees flooded the streets with vibrant processions carrying saffron flags and participating in cultural tableaux, all accompanied by devotional music.

This annual event draws thousands of participants from Jharkhand and neighboring states, eager to watch or join the 36-hour festivities held on the 10th day of 'Navratri'. The processions commenced at 1 am, featuring 104 tableaux from 108 'akharas', showcasing the region's rich cultural heritage.

The local administration has responded with stringent security measures, deploying over 5,000 police personnel throughout the city to ensure the safety of the attendees. Hazaribag Deputy Commissioner Nancy Sahay confirmed strategic deployments at key points and emphasized arrangements for essential services like water, sanitation, and medical emergencies to support the large gatherings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

