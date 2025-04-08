Stephen Hawking's 2014 warnings about artificial intelligence did not anticipate malicious intent but rather the potential of AI reaching 'singularity,' a stage where it could surpass human intelligence and become uncontrollable.

While pop culture often dramatizes dystopian futures with AI, industry leaders align with Hawking, highlighting concerns over safety as AI inches towards general intelligence. The fear resonates with timeless narratives from sci-fi classics, such as 'The Terminator,' 'Blade Runner,' and 'Metropolis,' which depict AI turning against humanity.

However, the core threat may be human; the misuse of AI by corporations and individuals often driven by wealth and power poses the true risk. As debated in works like 'Robot Futures' and Gibson's 'Neuromancer,' AI's direction reflects human intentions, urging us to channel its development for a fair and prosperous society.

