Jenna Ortega Reveals True Reason Behind 'Scream 7' Departure

Jenna Ortega disclosed that her exit from 'Scream 7' was due to her co-star Melissa Barrera's firing, not pay or scheduling conflicts. Barrera was let go following her comments on the Israel-Hamas issue. Director Christopher Landon also departed. Ortega emphasized the importance of working with her preferred team.

Los Angeles | Updated: 08-04-2025 11:51 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 11:51 IST
Jenna Ortega has announced that her departure from 'Scream 7' was unrelated to compensation or scheduling clashes, refuting earlier reports. Instead, she attributed her decision to the dismissal of her co-star Melissa Barrera.

In a candid interview with The Cut, the 22-year-old actress clarified, "The Melissa situation unfolded, and everything seemed to be disintegrating. If 'Scream VII' wasn't going to involve the directors and colleagues I cherished, it didn't appear to be a prudent step in my career then." Barrera faced termination from the project due to her controversial remarks on the Israel-Hamas conflict. She had previously appeared in two 'Scream' films.

Additionally, the film's director, Christopher Landon, announced his departure, describing the experience as a 'dream job turned nightmare' in a heartfelt social media note. The project is now under the direction of filmmaker Kevin Williamson. Meanwhile, Ortega stars in 'Beetlejuice Beetlejuice,' the 2024 sequel to the 1988 classic.

