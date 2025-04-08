Kiara Advani Joins Vanesa Fragrances: A Perfect Blend of Charm and Authenticity

In a significant move to enhance its brand identity, Vanesa, renowned for crafting premium fragrances for modern women, has announced the celebrated Bollywood actress Kiara Advani as its new brand ambassador. This collaboration strives to inspire confidence and individuality among women, aligning with Vanesa's deep-rooted philosophy.

Kiara Advani, famed for her grace and authenticity in the film industry, embodies the brand's ethos impeccably. She believes that fragrance is more than just an aroma, but an extension of her personality, exhibiting her dynamic persona through diverse scent preferences that Vanesa aims to encapsulate in its new collection.

Expressing enthusiasm for this partnership, Kiara Advani highlighted the shared values of embracing authenticity and self-expression. Meanwhile, Saurabh Gupta, MD & CEO of Hamilton Sciences Pvt. Ltd., emphasized Kiara's resonance with Vanesa's mission to celebrate modern femininity, following the legacy paved by first ambassador Kareena Kapoor Khan.

(With inputs from agencies.)