Hollywood Mourns Legendary Publicist Marvin Levy at 96

Marvin Levy, the legendary publicist who worked with acclaimed director Steven Spielberg for over five decades, has passed away at 96. Levy holds the distinction of being the only publicist to receive an Oscar. His death was announced by Amblin Entertainment, Spielberg's film production company, on April 7, as reported by Deadline.

Spielberg expressed his sorrow in a press note, highlighting Levy's immense contribution to the industry. 'The loss of Marvin is felt deeply by me and our entire industry. He was a one-of-a-kind PR executive, deeply loyal and exceptionally skilled in media handling,' Spielberg stated in his tribute quoted by Deadline.

Spielberg elaborated on Levy's role as the representative face of Amblin to the media and the world. He praised Levy's innovative approach in public relations, noting that his work only began once film production concluded. Spielberg also recalled Levy's Honorary Oscar in 2018, a testament to his outstanding career.

Levy was lauded for his boundless enthusiasm and creativity in presenting films to audiences in novel ways. As Deadline notes, his career included leading promotional campaigns for Spielberg's iconic films like E.T., Jurassic Park, and Schindler's List, among others.

Aside from an Academy Award, Levy's accolades included the prestigious Les Mason Award from the Publicists' Guild in 1994. After retiring in 2024, Levy left behind his wife of 73 years, Carol, two sons, and two grandsons. His funeral will be held at Mount Sinai on April 11, Deadline reports.

(With inputs from agencies.)