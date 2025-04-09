Left Menu

DDLJ's Iconic Pair to Join Global Legends at London's Leicester Square

Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol, stars of the beloved Bollywood film 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge,' will have their iconic on-screen pose immortalized in bronze at London's Leicester Square. This marks the first Indian film to be featured in the 'Scenes in the Square' trail, celebrating the film's 30-year legacy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-04-2025 18:14 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 18:14 IST
Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol in 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge' (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

In a historic move for Indian cinema, the film 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge' (DDLJ) will become the first Bollywood movie commemorated at London's renowned Scenes in the Square movie trail at Leicester Square. The bronze statues of stars Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol will be unveiled, capturing a memorable DDLJ pose.

This tribute coincides with the 30-year celebrations of DDLJ, a milestone film that captivated audiences globally. The statues will grace a prominent spot near where pivotal scenes were filmed, symbolizing both the significance of the film and its lasting impact on British South Asian communities.

The DDLJ statues will join international cinematic icons like Harry Potter and Mary Poppins, signifying Bollywood's global influence. Heart of London Business Alliance hails the addition as a testament to Bollywood's universal appeal, with expectations it will draw fans worldwide to the iconic entertainment hub.

(With inputs from agencies.)

