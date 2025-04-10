Left Menu

Goa Tourism's Middle Eastern Expansion: Spotlight on Culture and Ecotourism at ATM 2025

Goa Tourism will participate in the Arabian Travel Market 2025 to broaden its appeal in the Middle East, focusing on culture, heritage, and sustainable tourism. The event, to be held in Dubai, represents a strategic initiative to attract high-value travelers by showcasing unique experiences beyond traditional beach tourism.

Panaji | Updated: 10-04-2025 12:24 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Goa Tourism is gearing up to make a significant impact at the Arabian Travel Market (ATM) 2025, set for April 28 to May 1 in Dubai. The event is seen as an opportunity to strengthen the state's presence in the Middle East travel sector and attract high-value travelers.

At the Dubai World Trade Centre, Goa's pavilion will showcase a diverse tourism narrative beyond the usual sun, sand, and sea. The focus will be on the state's rich culture, heritage, hinterland adventures, spiritual circuits, ecotourism, and regenerative travel, appealing to those seeking authentic and meaningful experiences.

Goa's delegation aims to forge new partnerships to promote the state as a year-round destination catering to leisure, MICE, wellness, and spiritual tourism. The participation includes B2B meetings and networking sessions, offering a platform to highlight Goa's new initiatives, infrastructure developments, and festivals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

