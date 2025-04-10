Left Menu

Turkish Journalists Detained Amidst Tensions with Government

Two prominent Turkish journalists, Timur Soykan and Murat Agirel, have been detained on charges their newspapers claim are false. Their arrests are linked to their coverage of protests following Istanbul's mayor's imprisonment. The government faces criticism for allegedly suppressing journalism and truth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Istanbul | Updated: 10-04-2025 13:05 IST | Created: 10-04-2025 13:05 IST
  • Country:
  • Turkey

In a recent development, two of Turkey's prominent journalists, Timur Soykan from BirGun and Murat Agirel of Cumhuriyet, have been detained under charges that their respective newspapers describe as baseless. The Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor's Office has accused them of making threats and blackmail.

The arrests have raised concerns about press freedom as both journalists have vocally criticized President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's government. Especially notable is their reporting on the arrest and imprisonment of Istanbul's mayor, an event that triggered the largest protests in Turkey in over a decade, which authorities subsequently banned.

Enes Ermaner, the attorney for Soykan and Agirel, condemned the early morning detainment, arguing it to be unwarranted and indicative of law misapplication. As speculation over their arrests continues, analysts suggest it might be a broader effort by the authorities to intimidate critical voices within Turkey's media landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

