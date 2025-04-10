Left Menu

Tyriq Withers Joins Cast of 'Reminders of Him' Adaptation

Actor Tyriq Withers has been cast to star alongside Maika Monroe in the film adaptation of Colleen Hoover's novel 'Reminders of Him'. The story follows Kenna Rowan's struggle to reconnect with her daughter after a prison term. The film is being directed by Vanessa Caswill.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 10-04-2025 15:57 IST | Created: 10-04-2025 15:57 IST
Tyriq Withers Joins Cast of 'Reminders of Him' Adaptation
Actor
  • Country:
  • United States

Actor Tyriq Withers is set to star alongside Maika Monroe in the film adaptation of Colleen Hoover's popular 2022 novel, 'Reminders of Him'.

Withers, who gained recognition for his roles in 'Atlanta' and 'Tell Me Lies', will join the project under the direction of Vanessa Caswill. The plot delves into the challenges faced by Kenna Rowan as she attempts to reconnect with her daughter following a five-year prison sentence and explores the emotional terrain of mother-daughter reunions. The novel has been critically acclaimed, selling over 5 million copies in the United States alone and an additional 6.5 million globally.

The film is being produced by Hoover, Lauren Levine, and Gina Matthews. This marks another significant role for Withers, who is also set to appear in the upcoming psychological horror 'Him' and the project 'I Know What You Did Last Summer'.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IRS Chief Resigns Amid Controversial Data-Sharing Deal with ICE

IRS Chief Resigns Amid Controversial Data-Sharing Deal with ICE

 United States
2
Tragedy Strikes in Spotsylvania: Shooting Leaves Three Dead

Tragedy Strikes in Spotsylvania: Shooting Leaves Three Dead

 Global
3
China COSCO Advocates for Share Buybacks Amid Economic Optimism

China COSCO Advocates for Share Buybacks Amid Economic Optimism

 China
4
Premier League Poised for Champions League Expansion

Premier League Poised for Champions League Expansion

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Closing the Disaster Protection Gap: Public-Private Insurance for Climate Resilience

Subsidizing Nutrition: How Smarter Farm Policies Can Fix the Global Food System

Building Resilience: Why Social Protection Must Reach the World’s Poorest Now

Brains at Risk: How Lead from Toxic Sites Is Undermining Indonesia’s Human Capital

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025