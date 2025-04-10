Tyriq Withers Joins Cast of 'Reminders of Him' Adaptation

Actor Tyriq Withers is set to star alongside Maika Monroe in the film adaptation of Colleen Hoover's popular 2022 novel, 'Reminders of Him'.

Withers, who gained recognition for his roles in 'Atlanta' and 'Tell Me Lies', will join the project under the direction of Vanessa Caswill. The plot delves into the challenges faced by Kenna Rowan as she attempts to reconnect with her daughter following a five-year prison sentence and explores the emotional terrain of mother-daughter reunions. The novel has been critically acclaimed, selling over 5 million copies in the United States alone and an additional 6.5 million globally.

The film is being produced by Hoover, Lauren Levine, and Gina Matthews. This marks another significant role for Withers, who is also set to appear in the upcoming psychological horror 'Him' and the project 'I Know What You Did Last Summer'.

