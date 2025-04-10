Bollywood Assistant Director Falls Victim to KYC Fraud

An assistant director in the Bollywood industry, Chetan Desai, became the latest victim of online fraud, losing Rs 3.39 lakh under the pretense of updating Know Your Customer (KYC) details for his bank account, according to the Oshiwara police.

Desai lodged a complaint stating he was contacted by an unknown number alleging his bank account was closed due to incomplete KYC details. On contacting the number, the sender instructed him to update his records by clicking a link that was later identified as fraudulent.

After Desai submitted his personal details such as his account number and identification details, he found the funds missing from his account. The Oshiwara police have taken measures to track the bank where the money was re-routed, aiming to recover the stolen amount.

(With inputs from agencies.)