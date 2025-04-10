Left Menu

Bollywood Assistant Director Falls Victim to KYC Fraud

A Bollywood assistant director named Chetan Desai was defrauded of Rs 3.39 lakh by online criminals posing as bank representatives. They claimed his bank account required KYC updates. After supplying personal information via a fraudulent link, Desai noticed unauthorized withdrawals against his account.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 10-04-2025 20:23 IST | Created: 10-04-2025 20:23 IST
  • Country:
  • India

An assistant director in the Bollywood industry, Chetan Desai, became the latest victim of online fraud, losing Rs 3.39 lakh under the pretense of updating Know Your Customer (KYC) details for his bank account, according to the Oshiwara police.

Desai lodged a complaint stating he was contacted by an unknown number alleging his bank account was closed due to incomplete KYC details. On contacting the number, the sender instructed him to update his records by clicking a link that was later identified as fraudulent.

After Desai submitted his personal details such as his account number and identification details, he found the funds missing from his account. The Oshiwara police have taken measures to track the bank where the money was re-routed, aiming to recover the stolen amount.

(With inputs from agencies.)

