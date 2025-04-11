Eric Dane's Courageous Return to Euphoria Amid ALS Battle

Actor Eric Dane, known for his roles in projects such as 'The Last Ship' and 'Grey's Anatomy,' has revealed his diagnosis with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). However, despite this daunting diagnosis, Dane is preparing to resume filming for the third season of HBO's 'Euphoria.'

Expressing gratitude and optimism, Dane shared his feelings in an interview with People magazine, stating, 'I have been diagnosed with ALS. I am grateful to have my loving family by my side as we navigate this next chapter. I feel fortunate that I am able to continue working and am looking forward to returning to the set of 'Euphoria' next week.'

Set to return to the shooting on April 14, Dane joins a star-studded cast including Zendaya, Jacob Elordi, and Sydney Sweeney. Created by Sam Levinson, 'Euphoria' delves into the complex lives of high school students grappling with love, addiction, and the challenges of adolescence. The series reflects Levinson's personal experiences with addiction, adding a layer of authenticity and depth to its storytelling.

