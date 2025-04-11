Left Menu

Eric Dane's Courageous Return to Euphoria Amid ALS Battle

Eric Dane, diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), is set to resume filming HBO's 'Euphoria' despite his condition. Grateful for his family's support, Dane continues to embrace his work as he returns to the set. 'Euphoria,' created by Sam Levinson, explores high schoolers' lives in East Highland.

Los Angeles | Updated: 11-04-2025 10:44 IST
Actor Eric Dane, known for his roles in projects such as 'The Last Ship' and 'Grey's Anatomy,' has revealed his diagnosis with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). However, despite this daunting diagnosis, Dane is preparing to resume filming for the third season of HBO's 'Euphoria.'

Expressing gratitude and optimism, Dane shared his feelings in an interview with People magazine, stating, 'I have been diagnosed with ALS. I am grateful to have my loving family by my side as we navigate this next chapter. I feel fortunate that I am able to continue working and am looking forward to returning to the set of 'Euphoria' next week.'

Set to return to the shooting on April 14, Dane joins a star-studded cast including Zendaya, Jacob Elordi, and Sydney Sweeney. Created by Sam Levinson, 'Euphoria' delves into the complex lives of high school students grappling with love, addiction, and the challenges of adolescence. The series reflects Levinson's personal experiences with addiction, adding a layer of authenticity and depth to its storytelling.

(With inputs from agencies.)

