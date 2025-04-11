Left Menu

From Battlegrounds to Bridal Bliss: The Viral BGMI In-Game Wedding

KRAFTON India hosts India's biggest in-game wedding in BGMI to celebrate Tanupreet and Jaspreet, a couple who met through the game. The event featured virtual Mehendi, Sangeet, and Shaadi, with celebrity guests and a special media campaign. This event highlights BGMI's social features and player connections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 11-04-2025 12:50 IST | Created: 11-04-2025 12:50 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

KRAFTON India has orchestrated India's largest in-game wedding, celebrating BGMI couple Tanupreet and Jaspreet. The pair met in BGMI, turning the game into a platform for a unique and heartwarming love story.

This digital wedding included traditional Indian festivities like Mehendi and Sangeet, complete with a virtual performance by singer Benny Dayal. Notable personalities, such as director Karan Johar and Olympian Neeraj Chopra, joined the celebrations. Fans engaged with the event on social media, showcasing BGMI's potential for cultural storytelling.

The 'Shaadi Duo' event invites players to experience collaborative gameplay reflective of Tanupreet and Jaspreet's journey. BGMI's features, including Synergy and Connection Requests, continue to promote meaningful connections among players, exemplifying a new era for gaming as a social platform.

(With inputs from agencies.)

