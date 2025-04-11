Left Menu

The Wonderment Tour: A Fusion of Music and Dance

Music legend AR Rahman teams up with choreographer Shiamak Davar for 'The Wonderment Tour' set for May. The event promises a magical blend of Rahman's iconic music and Davar's exquisite choreography, offering a unique experience of rhythm, emotion, and joy at the DY Patil Stadium.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 11-04-2025 15:38 IST | Created: 11-04-2025 15:38 IST
The Wonderment Tour: A Fusion of Music and Dance
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In an exciting development for music and dance enthusiasts, the legendary AR Rahman has partnered with distinguished choreographer Shiamak Davar for the much-anticipated 'The Wonderment Tour'. Scheduled for next month, the event is set to redefine entertainment, blending Rahman's timeless music with Davar's unique choreographic flair.

In a press release, Rahman expressed confidence in Davar's artistic abilities, reminiscing their successful collaborations in 'Taal' and 'Kisna'. He believes this tour will be a grand celebration of music and dance. Davar, equally enthusiastic, emphasized the deep emotional journey the audience will experience through the fusion of sound and movement.

The concert, co-produced by Rahman, Percept Live, Fair Game, and Jo Entertainment, is set to premiere on May 3 at the DY Patil Stadium, coinciding with the WAVES summit. Tickets are available on the District by Zomato app.

(With inputs from agencies.)

