The Wonderment Tour: A Fusion of Music and Dance

In an exciting development for music and dance enthusiasts, the legendary AR Rahman has partnered with distinguished choreographer Shiamak Davar for the much-anticipated 'The Wonderment Tour'. Scheduled for next month, the event is set to redefine entertainment, blending Rahman's timeless music with Davar's unique choreographic flair.

In a press release, Rahman expressed confidence in Davar's artistic abilities, reminiscing their successful collaborations in 'Taal' and 'Kisna'. He believes this tour will be a grand celebration of music and dance. Davar, equally enthusiastic, emphasized the deep emotional journey the audience will experience through the fusion of sound and movement.

The concert, co-produced by Rahman, Percept Live, Fair Game, and Jo Entertainment, is set to premiere on May 3 at the DY Patil Stadium, coinciding with the WAVES summit. Tickets are available on the District by Zomato app.

