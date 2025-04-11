Vietnam's Legacy: Revisiting Battlefields of the Past

The battlefields of Vietnam, names like Hamburger Hill and Khe Sanh once synonymous with military conflict, have become pilgrimage sites for veterans and tourists. These destinations offer a poignant look at the Vietnam War, attracting thousands who wish to understand the history beyond headlines and movies.

US Army veteran Paul Hazelton recently walked the grounds of the War Remnants Museum in Ho Chi Minh City, which recounts the Vietnam War's brutal history. Hazelton revisited places he once knew as battlegrounds, now lively with industry and growth, reflecting on the transformation from a war-torn past to a thriving present.

The sites, such as the DMZ and the Cu Chi tunnels, not only tell the story of Vietnam's defiance but also symbolize reconciliation and peace. The tourism surge is a testament to Vietnam's resilience, weaving past tragedy with present prosperity, drawing millions including veterans like Luu Van Duc and tourists eager to understand the war's legacy.

