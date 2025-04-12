Tensions Escalate Over Sacred Thangjing Hill

Kuki-Zo civil society organizations have issued a stark warning to the Meitei community, advising against any efforts to ascend Thangjing Hill in Manipur's Churachandpur district. This hill holds significant cultural and spiritual importance for the Meitei, who visit it annually in April.

The warning comes amid ongoing tensions, with six Kuki-Zo groups labeling any such attempts as a 'direct challenge.' The groups emphasized that without a political settlement between the Indian Government and the Kuki-Zo, the Meitei have no entitlement to enter what they consider Kuki-Zo territory.

Adding to the gravity of the situation, the Kuki Inpi Churachandpur and Kuki Students Organisation Churachandpur have called for sustaining the current status quo. They pointed out that any breach of the buffer zone, which divides the Meitei-ruled Imphal Valley from the Kuki-dominated hills, could escalate violence that has already claimed over 250 lives since May 2023.

(With inputs from agencies.)