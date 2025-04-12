Left Menu

Tensions Escalate Over Sacred Thangjing Hill

Kuki-Zo groups have warned the Meitei community against climbing the sacred Thangjing Hill in Manipur, which is a revered site for Meiteis in April. The groups cite a lack of political agreement and have pledged opposition to any attempts to cross the buffer zone.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Imphal | Updated: 12-04-2025 12:04 IST | Created: 12-04-2025 12:04 IST
Tensions Escalate Over Sacred Thangjing Hill
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Kuki-Zo civil society organizations have issued a stark warning to the Meitei community, advising against any efforts to ascend Thangjing Hill in Manipur's Churachandpur district. This hill holds significant cultural and spiritual importance for the Meitei, who visit it annually in April.

The warning comes amid ongoing tensions, with six Kuki-Zo groups labeling any such attempts as a 'direct challenge.' The groups emphasized that without a political settlement between the Indian Government and the Kuki-Zo, the Meitei have no entitlement to enter what they consider Kuki-Zo territory.

Adding to the gravity of the situation, the Kuki Inpi Churachandpur and Kuki Students Organisation Churachandpur have called for sustaining the current status quo. They pointed out that any breach of the buffer zone, which divides the Meitei-ruled Imphal Valley from the Kuki-dominated hills, could escalate violence that has already claimed over 250 lives since May 2023.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Race to Unveil Autism Causes by September: Controversy and Concerns

Race to Unveil Autism Causes by September: Controversy and Concerns

 Global
2
Water Wars: Trump's Tariff Threats Amid Mexico's Treaty Breach

Water Wars: Trump's Tariff Threats Amid Mexico's Treaty Breach

 Global
3
Changing Tides: Peter Burling and Team New Zealand Part Ways After America's Cup Success

Changing Tides: Peter Burling and Team New Zealand Part Ways After America's...

 Global
4
Supreme Court Orders Return of Wrongfully Deported Salvadoran

Supreme Court Orders Return of Wrongfully Deported Salvadoran

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New visual cryptography framework secures image sharing on social networks

Farm robots with AI vision and killer precision are transforming global agriculture

AI models pass Turing test, deemed more human than humans

Generative AI threatens human epistemic agency in classrooms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025