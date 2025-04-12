Mumbai Police Crack Down on Digital Piracy of 'Chhaava'

The Mumbai police have intensified their crackdown on digital piracy with the arrest of Vivek Dhumal from Nashik city. This action follows the apprehension of Sagar Randhavan in Pune, both accused of illegally circulating the Hindi blockbuster 'Chhaava' on digital platforms.

Investigations reveal that Dhumal purchased a domain to unlawfully upload and stream new releases, while Randhavan developed an application facilitating the film distribution. Together, their operations jeopardized the film's commercial releases.

The arrests were made after a complaint by the CEO of an anti-piracy agency, leading to charges under several acts, including the Copyright Act and Information Technology Act.

