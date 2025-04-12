Left Menu

Reviving Bollywood: A Call for Government Support and Creative Innovation

Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri stresses the need for government backing to rejuvenate the struggling Hindi film industry. He highlights systemic issues like windowing and ticket pricing and advocates for innovations supported by the government, as seen in countries like France and South Korea. Agnihotri suggests that affordable cinema experiences can boost theater attendance.

Updated: 12-04-2025 18:32 IST | Created: 12-04-2025 18:32 IST
The Hindi film industry is seeking a lifeline amidst a challenging period, with acclaimed filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri urging for crucial government intervention. Known for films like 'The Tashkent Files' and 'The Kashmir Files,' Agnihotri has voiced concerns over the industry's decline and has penned an open letter to Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal for support.

According to Agnihotri, multiple issues including digital streaming windows and high ticket prices are hindering industry growth. He points out that foreign film industries benefit from government-backed initiatives, and views similar measures as essential for Bollywood's revival. In countries such as France and South Korea, government protection has strengthened the status of national cinema.

Agnihotri underscores the shift in cinema consumption habits, indicating that affordable ticket pricing in regions like South India encourages theater attendance. He stresses that cinema should be accessible to all, not limited by exorbitant costs, and believes that strategic innovation, backed by state support, could help the industry reclaim its glory.

