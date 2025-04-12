Reviving Bollywood: A Call for Government Support and Creative Innovation

The Hindi film industry is seeking a lifeline amidst a challenging period, with acclaimed filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri urging for crucial government intervention. Known for films like 'The Tashkent Files' and 'The Kashmir Files,' Agnihotri has voiced concerns over the industry's decline and has penned an open letter to Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal for support.

According to Agnihotri, multiple issues including digital streaming windows and high ticket prices are hindering industry growth. He points out that foreign film industries benefit from government-backed initiatives, and views similar measures as essential for Bollywood's revival. In countries such as France and South Korea, government protection has strengthened the status of national cinema.

Agnihotri underscores the shift in cinema consumption habits, indicating that affordable ticket pricing in regions like South India encourages theater attendance. He stresses that cinema should be accessible to all, not limited by exorbitant costs, and believes that strategic innovation, backed by state support, could help the industry reclaim its glory.

(With inputs from agencies.)