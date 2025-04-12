The Legacy of Phoolan Devi: From Dacoit to Politician

Phoolan Devi's transformative journey from notorious dacoit to a respected politician was highlighted by Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav. During a recent event, he reflected on her life of torment and injustice and acknowledged his late father, Mulayam Singh Yadav's pivotal role in her political ascension.

Yadav recalled meeting Shekhar Kapur, the director of the biopic Bandit Queen, questioning why Mulayam Singh's contributions weren't highlighted. Under Mulayam's government, cases against Devi and other dacoits were withdrawn, leading to her imposing influence in Indian politics despite her controversial past.

Phoolan Devi's political career included two terms as a Member of Parliament, championing the cause of those often marginalized. Her life and subsequent tragic assassination have become emblematic of revolutionary zeal in India's turbulent history, remembered in the context of regional pride and electoral influence.

