Marching Towards Equality: Celebrating Dr. Ambedkar's Legacy

Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar, the architect of India's Constitution, was celebrated as a pivotal social reformer by Uttar Pradesh Higher Education Minister Yogendra Upadhyay. He highlighted Ambedkar's lifelong fight against social inequality and his belief in education as a tool for social change.

The 'Jai Bhim Padyatra' was flagged off by Upadhyay at Marine Drive Crossing in Lucknow, drawing hundreds of youths to commemorate Ambedkar's legacy on the eve of his birth anniversary. Upadhyay noted that Ambedkar's rallying cry of 'Educate, Agitate, Organise' continues to guide today's youth.

The padyatra moved from Marine Drive Crossing to Ambedkar Smriti Sthal, emphasizing the dissemination of social justice, equality, and constitutional values among the masses. Upadhyay urged the youth to embrace constitutional values to foster an inclusive society, reflecting Ambedkar's vision under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.

