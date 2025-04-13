Left Menu

Marching Towards Equality: Celebrating Dr. Ambedkar's Legacy

Uttar Pradesh Higher Education Minister Yogendra Upadhyay commemorated Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar with a 'Jai Bhim Padyatra', emphasizing Ambedkar's impact on social equality and education. The event engaged youth to promote constitutional values and celebrate Ambedkar's ideals of social justice, equality, and democratic values.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 13-04-2025 13:53 IST | Created: 13-04-2025 13:53 IST
Marching Towards Equality: Celebrating Dr. Ambedkar's Legacy
Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar
  • Country:
  • India

Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar, the architect of India's Constitution, was celebrated as a pivotal social reformer by Uttar Pradesh Higher Education Minister Yogendra Upadhyay. He highlighted Ambedkar's lifelong fight against social inequality and his belief in education as a tool for social change.

The 'Jai Bhim Padyatra' was flagged off by Upadhyay at Marine Drive Crossing in Lucknow, drawing hundreds of youths to commemorate Ambedkar's legacy on the eve of his birth anniversary. Upadhyay noted that Ambedkar's rallying cry of 'Educate, Agitate, Organise' continues to guide today's youth.

The padyatra moved from Marine Drive Crossing to Ambedkar Smriti Sthal, emphasizing the dissemination of social justice, equality, and constitutional values among the masses. Upadhyay urged the youth to embrace constitutional values to foster an inclusive society, reflecting Ambedkar's vision under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
World Bank Unveils $12B Support Plan to Boost Argentina's Economic Revival

World Bank Unveils $12B Support Plan to Boost Argentina's Economic Revival

 Argentina
2
UNDP, BMUV Back ISSB’s Nature Disclosure Push to Align Finance with Nature

UNDP, BMUV Back ISSB’s Nature Disclosure Push to Align Finance with Nature

 Germany
3
Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden Strengthens UNDP Ties During Visit to Nigeria

Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden Strengthens UNDP Ties During Visit to Nige...

 Nigeria
4
Christchurch Southern Motorway to Be First in South Island with 110km/h Limit

Christchurch Southern Motorway to Be First in South Island with 110km/h Limi...

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New visual cryptography framework secures image sharing on social networks

Farm robots with AI vision and killer precision are transforming global agriculture

AI models pass Turing test, deemed more human than humans

Generative AI threatens human epistemic agency in classrooms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025