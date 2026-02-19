Assam CM Sarma Commits to 55,000 Education Sector Jobs Post-Election
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced plans to hire 55,000 individuals in the education sector over the next three years if the BJP regains power. Sarma highlighted past achievements and addressed investment opportunities and employment challenges during the Motion of Thanks on the governor's assembly address.
In a significant announcement, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma pledged to hire 55,000 people in the state's education sector over the next three years, contingent upon BJP's re-election in the upcoming assembly polls. This move aims to bolster job creation and address employment challenges in Assam.
During the Motion of Thanks to the governor's address in the assembly, Sarma emphasized his administration's track record, having already secured 1.59 lakh jobs over the past five years. He promised a transparent recruitment process devoid of legal challenges or corruption allegations.
Sarma also discussed attracting substantial investments to Assam, projecting that a Rs 20 lakh crore injection could curb workforce outflow. Highlighting Assam's growing industrial potential, he pointed to upcoming visits from Japanese companies and existing projects by leading Indian conglomerates.
(With inputs from agencies.)
